Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Buffalo Bills

The window for a Buffalo Bills championship season has officially started to close. With back-to-back AFC Divisional Round exits under their belt, who or what is most at fault for this franchise’s shortcomings? It cannot be debated that the Bills don’t have a top-5 roster in the NFL, but evidently, talented personnel isn’t going to be the recipe that gets this team the end results that they desire. Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have their work cut out for them to keep the roster together this offseason.

2022 in review

The Bills looked to be the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the regular season. Yeah, that’s why it’s referred to as the “regular” season. A high percentage of those games don’t always tell the whole tale of how superior a team is. Buffalo won the AFC East with a 13-3 record, but went on to lose embarrassingly to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in their second matchup of the playoffs. Something is definitely a tad wrong with that picture. How does the star power of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs just falter that quickly, after looking unstoppable for the entire 2022-23 campaign? Now, it’s up to management to figure out which stars to retain, and which players to engage in free agency.

Allen will continue to be the mainstay of the Bills. That’s the good news. Not so good news is that the team has multiple key assets hitting the market. Safety Jordan Poyer, starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Shaq Lawson will likely be the top priorities once free agency kicks off. That’s not to say they will be able to keep them. They are in serious salary cap trouble.

Bills’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD.