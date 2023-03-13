Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had a weird season in 2022. There is likely a more professional way to put that, but would you have thought a team would trade away Christian McCaffrey and get better? The Panthers did. They also fired head coach Matt Rhule and had a rotating door at quarterback between PJ Walker, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Still, Carolina finished one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South and has high hopes for 2023 if they can bring in the right people.

2022 in review

The 7-10 final record was the Panthers’ best since 2017. If they had beaten the Bucs in Week 17, their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints would have been for the division title. This team had no business making the playoffs, though. The quarterback play was atrocious, and their defense carried them. This isn’t a bad thing, but it isn’t sustainable throughout a season. Mayfield led the team in passing yards and spent the final 11 weeks of the season with a different team.

At this point, the Panthers have Matt Corral and Jacob Eason as the incumbent quarterbacks on the roster. There is reported interest in bringing back Darnold, but Carolina is expected to use the No. 9 draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, if they don’t move up, to select their quarterback of the future. They also need to address running back, a second wide receiver and overall depth this offseason.

Carolina Panthers’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD