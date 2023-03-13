Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Chicago Bears

Following a lackluster campaign, the Chicago Bears aim to improve every aspect of their roster in 2023 free agency. The organization has strapped itself in for quite the turbulent offseason, and it appears that none of the current players or positions have locked up a spot as the team restructures its future. The Bears have a projected $94 million in salary cap space for 2023, so look for them to be wheeling and dealing as much as they possibly can over the next few months.

2022 in review

Despite finishing with a league-worst record at 3-14 under head coach Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields finally had the breakout season that Chicago envisioned when management drafted him 11th overall in 2021. That said, the future isn’t as centered around Fields as many believed that it would be at this stage. Nine victories in two seasons with the regarded 24-year-old QB under center is not a trend that the Bears want to see continue moving forward. With the intriguing batch of quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft, it’s possible that the Bears decide to use their No. 1 overall pick on a talented gunslinger to succeed Fields.

Because of the myriad options that this franchise currently has to explore, it’s difficult to predict what direction they will go. The Bears haven’t made much noise thus far in the offseason (the calm before the storm), but they named Luke Steckel assistant offensive line coach. and Kevin Warren as president and chief executive officer.

Bears free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD.