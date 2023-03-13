Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to remain motivated in the 2023 offseason. After winning two-straight AFC North titles, the organization’s primary goal by training camp is to improve every area of the roster, but retaining their current talent would also suffice. Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow is gearing up for a contract extension, while wide receiver Tee Higgins output last season has put him in position for a huge market ahead of the final year of his rookie deal. The organization is also expected to strengthen its offensive line.

2022 in review

The Bengals finished the 2022-23 season with a dominant 12-4 record, but ultimately fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Burrow demonstrated some of the similar late-season heroics that we saw out of him during the 2021-22, leading the Bengals to eight consecutive regular-season wins down the stretch, and two playoff wins in this year’s postseason. The 26-year-old QB has more than earned a hefty paycheck, and clearly he has unfinished business ahead in the NFL as the prominent member of the Bengals.

Head coach Zac Taylor is also doing everything to make sure that Cincinnati’s lethal receiving unit reaches the 2023-24 NFL season unscathed. Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins will likely be back together at least for another year, as well as No. 3 pass-catcher Tyler Boyd. Defensively, the team is expected to lose cornerstone safety Jessie Bates III in the coming weeks.

Bengals’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD.