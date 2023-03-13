Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Los Angeles Chargers

It feels like we still haven’t seen the best of the Los Angeles Chargers. Expectations stood tall heading into the 2022-23 season, but various injuries to Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams throughout the year quickly put this team in a vulnerable state. They also didn’t get out of the defense what they were initially expecting, especially after trading picks to absorb Khalil Mack’s large contract.

2022 in review

Here we are in March, and the Chargers are still grimacing over the 27-point lead that they gave up to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their AFC Wild Card loss two months ago. It’s not likely that nightmare gets eradicated from their brain any time soon, but a step in the right direction would be bolstering their roster this offseason. Herbert is coming off a down year, despite leading the Chargers to a 10-7 campaign. It cannot be denied that Los Angeles’ 2022-23 fate was soiled when the 24-year-old QB suffered fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. He definitely didn’t play like himself in numerous games. The front office will be looking for help on the offensive line, in order to protect their top asset.

Chargers’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

The Chargers restructured Keenan Allen’s contract to clear up cap space and in doing so signaled that they have no intention on parting ways with him this offseason.