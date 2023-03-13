Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have nowhere to go but up next season. Or do they? After rolling the dice on Deshaun Watson, along with the maligned quarterback’s 11-game suspension in 2022, and a first-round draft pick in the glove of the Houston Texans, the Browns’ itinerary is most unsettling for the near future. Currently, drowned in a boiling cauldron of salary cap debt, where does Cleveland turn in order to become a contender for the AFC North in 2023?

2022 in review

The Browns finished with a 7-10 record — their second-straight season below .500. Head coach Kevin Stefanski went with Jacoby Brissett at QB until Watson’s Week 13 return. Brissett, who is an impending free agent this offseason, played well in his appearances, but left Watson with not many losses to work with by the time he took the field at the end of the year.

Cleveland will most likely look to getting help with their run defense that got excruciatingly demolished against opposing runners in the 2022-23 campaign. They hired a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz to get things off on the right track, along with naming Ephraim Banda safeties coach, Brandon Lynch as cornerbacks coach and Ben Bloom as defensive line coach.

Browns’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

