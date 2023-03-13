Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are set for a fresh start as the 2023 offseason continues to move along. Head coach Sean McVay is hoping to snap this franchise back to its winning ways as we enter free agency. However, several of the team’s big names could soon be out the door on the open market.

2022 in review

The Rams fell into a bit of a Super Bowl slump in 2022. They finished 5-12 and third in the NFC West, as they faced a slew of injuries on their roster.

Matthew Stafford should return as the team’s starting quarterback, amidst the rumors that he could retire at a moment’s notice. That doesn’t make much sense to be on the 35-year-old’s agenda. He didn’t really get to show all of his cards last season because of injury, so there’s no way that he will call it quits before getting the opportunity to help this team win with a healthy throwing arm. Baker Mayfield played solid in Stafford’s absence if things do wind up going that way, so it’s likely the Rams scour the market and the draft for O-line talent.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the league’s best defensive lineman in Aaron Donald are now the clear franchise cornerstones, so it will be interesting to see what the organization has up its sleeve during free agency. There’s going to be a dull stage of jettisoning the large defensive contracts of Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and perhaps wide receiver Allen Robinson if the team doesn’t think he can shake his extensive injury history.

Rams’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

