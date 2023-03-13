Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Tennessee Titans

After winning the AFC South for two seasons in a row, the Tennessee Titans experienced some setbacks last season. Now, as they look to get back on track, they’ll spend the offseason with extra attention for the depth chart after key injuries helped derail things in 2022 and let the rival Jacksonville Jaguars slip into the top of the division.

2022 in review

On the surface, things were going well enough for the Titans last year. Despite some struggles and the loss of their top wide receiver—AJ Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last spring—the Titans were sitting at 7-3 halfway through the month of November. Then they lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill to an ankle injury. He tried coming back late in the season, but he just wasn’t the same so the team shut him down.

The Titans finished with a 7-10 record, which was still good enough for second in the division.

Without Tannehill the Titans turned to rookie Malik Willis, who wasn’t up to the task. They even resorted to Josh Dobbs in the final game of the season, but that didn’t work out very well either. Not even Derrick Henry could put the offense on his back and carry the team. Over the course of the year, Tennessee averaged less than 18 points per game.

Things were better defensively. The Titans were the NFL’s best when it came to stopping the run, but against the pass, they were one of the league’s most generous units. They gave up a league-high 274.8 yards per game through the air and tied for the second-most passing touchdowns allowed with 29.

In order to address some glaring needs along the offensive line, the defensive front seven, backup quarterback, wide receiver, etc., the Titans spent the early part of the offseason clearing up cap space by cutting Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham and Randy Bullock.

Titans free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD