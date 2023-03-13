Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game on the road for the first time since 1992. The ‘Boys finished with a 12-5 record and in second place in the NFC East. While the result of the season was a positive one, there are definitely areas that Dallas needs to improve heading into the next season.

2022 in review

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and banked on Michael Gallup taking a step forward as the No. 2 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb. He didn’t quite meet those expectations. Add in that TE Dalton Schultz is a free agent, and Dallas needs another reliable pass-catcher in the offense.

Looking through the Cowboys' season, they mainly played well when needed. They did lose in overtime to the Green Bay Packers, which ended up being a bad loss, but their most concerning performance came in Week 18. They weren’t sitting or resting players against the Washington Commanders and lost by 20. Looking ahead to this season, Dallas needs to add to its depth to replicate the success from 2022.

Dallas Cowboys free agency rumors, signings and losses

