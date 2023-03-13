Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have an interesting offseason ahead of them with so many questions up in the air, including the conundrum at the quarterback spot with Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team still unclear. They also have a multitude of players that are set to head into free agency, so they’ll be able to create some cap space and focus on their biggest needs ahead of the 2023 season.

2022 in review

The Packers missed out on the postseason for the first time in four years, finishing with a record of 8-9 sitting in third place in the NFC North. Backup QB Jordan Love only made appearances in four games, throwing 14-for-21 for 195 yards and a touchdown in his limited time on the field. Aaron Rodgers started under center all season, completing 350 of 542 passes for 3,695 yards with 12 interceptions and 26 touchdowns through 17 games. The 39-year-old’s production saw a dip compared to recent years, as his total yards ended up being the lowest it’s ever been in a season where he’s played at least 16 games.

Depending on what happens with Rodgers this offseason, they may or may not need to bring in either a new starting QB or add depth behind Jordan Love, if they end up going that route. They could also look to shore up and add depth at tight end and wide receiver, though they could rely on the draft to help them out in both of those positions.

Packers free agency rumors, signings and losses

