Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Denver Broncos

Can you think of a larger coaching turnaround than going from Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton? This is what the Denver Broncos have to look forward to in 2023. The front office of the franchise prioritized a big move by bringing in Payton and wants to bounce back from a 5-12 record without having to go through an entire rebuild.

2022 in review

The Broncos finished the season in last place in the AFC West. Quarterback Russell Wilson struggled in his first season with the team throwing for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games. Wilson has long since moved on from his dual-threat ability but still scrambled for an additional 277 yards and three touchdowns. Denver should also get a much-needed boost to the backfield when Javonte Williams returns from his torn ACL.

The Broncos have holes to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency. Safety Kareem Jackson, who played 93.6% of defensive snaps, is set to become a free agent. Linebacker Alex Singleton and interior defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams also will be hitting free agency. On the offensive side, veteran linemen RT Cameron Fleming and LG Dalton Risner will also leave big holes to fill if they aren't re-signed.

Denver Broncos free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD