Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the New York Jets

After years and years of being consistently one of the NFL’s worst team, the New York Jets feel like they’re on the verge of something big. There’s a solid core of young, talented players here, notable running back Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and others. The challenge for the Jets this season is to find a quarterback to give the offense some consistency, while building on the strong season they got from the players on the other side of the ball to make them a real threat in the AFC East going forward.

2022 in review

The Jets finished with a 7-10 record, last place in their division for the third season in a row and the sixth time in the last seven years. Everything they did was overshadowed by a brutal quarterback rotation, starting with first-round bust Zach Wilson. The saw some of their best play from Mike White, in one game against the Bills, and they even trotted out the ghost of Joe Flacco for four starts. That’s how rough things were.

The carousel of broken signal callers overshadowed an impressive debut by Hall, who rolled up 681 total yards and five touchdowns in seven games, before his season ended with a torn ACL. Even with the quarterback struggles, Wilson still managed to turn in more than 1,100 receiving yards as a rookie.

New York’s defense was what really stood out last season. The unit allowed just 18.6 points per game, putting them in the top five. Another rookie, Sauce Gardner, ranked as one of the league’s best cornerbacks, with two picks and an incredible 20 passes defended. He was named a First-Team All Pro, giving Jets fans visions of a place called Revis Island.

The Jets made a few moves ahead of free agency, dealing a seventh-round pick to the Ravens for safety Chuck Clark, and they reportedly be releasing releasing wide receiver Braxton Berrios when the league year officially starts. Of course, the most exciting news has to be trade rumors about Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

