Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Houston Texans

The Texans have seen some rough years since they last made the playoffs in 2019. They’ve had somewhat of a revolving door situation at head coach since Bill O’Brien was fired in 2020, appointing Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and Lovie Smith before they landed on current coach DeMeco Ryans, who was hired on a six-year contract in January of this year. The Texans will have high hopes in 2023 with Ryans at the helm as they look to strengthen their squad on both offense and defense.

2022 in review

Houston finished with the second-worst record in the league at 3-13-1, only to be outdone at the bottom of the league by the Bears, who finished 3-14. They had some talented players on the roster with the likes of QB Davis Mills and WR Brandin Cooks on the squad, but it wasn’t enough for them to move the needle much. Mills completed 292 of 479 passes in his second season as a Texan, totaling just 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while he suffered 31 sacks.

The Texans are essentially in rebuild mode, and Cooks may not be long for the team as he apparently has been looking for a way out as he’s indicated he doesn’t want to be part of another rebuild. They’ll be seeing several players heading into free agency this year, including QB Kyle Allen, RB Rex Burkhead, TE Jordan Akins, and WR Phillip Dorsett. Houston, armed with 12 draft picks this year including two first-rounders, will look to a combination of the draft and free agency to begin building a solid roster with Ryans at the helm. They also currently have almost $40 million in cap space, so expect them to stay busy this offseason as they head into free agency.

Texans free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD