Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had to be one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. During the summer, the discussion was mostly focused on whether or not quarterback Jalen Hurts was a good enough passer to lead this team. While widely expected to be competitive, nobody, outside of the diehard fans, picked this team to win the NFC East, much less a conference title.

Things worked out fine. Now, the Eagles turn their attention to the offseason with a focus on keeping themselves on top of the NFC.

2022 in review

The Eagles finished with a 14-3 record and the top seed in the NFC bracket for the postseason. They made quick work of their first two opponents in the playoffs, the Giants and 49ers, and very nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia’s defense was a top-10 unit across the board, but where they really excelled was against the pass. They led the league with an impressive 70 sacks, 15 more than the next team.

On the other side of the ball, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six picks. He was especially incredible on the ground, running for 760 yards and a team-leading 13 touchdowns, just one away from tying Cam Newton’s record. He didn’t do it all by himself, Philadelphia’s ground game was helped with a career-best season from Miles Sanders, and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith gave the Eagles a frightening 1-2 punch at wide receiver.

The challenge for the Eagles this offseason will be handling a long list of their own free agents, a group of players that includes a lot of their best defensive players too, like James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and more. They’ve already re-signed Brandon Graham, and they gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek out a trade.

Eagles free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD