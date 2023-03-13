Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are headed for an important offseason after a losing season saw them finish third in the AFC South and miss the playoffs for the second straight year. They just recently announced Shane Steichen as their new head coach and will look to strengthen their offense ahead of the 2023 season. They’ve got the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to use that to add a promising young quarterback, but they’ll have plenty of moves to make in free agency as well.

2022 in review

The Colts missed out on the playoffs last season after finishing 4-12-1, putting them at third in the AFC South and 15th in the AFC overall, just ahead of the conference-worst Houston Texans, who finished 3-13-1. They fired head coach Frank Reich after he led the Colts to a 3-5-1 start to the season, naming Jeff Saturday the interim coach in his stead. Saturday logged a 1-7 record in the final eight weeks of the season. QB Matt Ryan finished the season with 309-of-461 completions for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions through 12 games before losing his starting job to Nick Foles late in the season.

There are plenty of rumors going around indicating that a whole slew of cuts could be coming for the Colts, including Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and TE Mo Alie-Cox as the NFL heads into free agency. They could easily free up plenty of cap space if they move on from some players with high price tags and begin somewhat of a rebuild under Steichen ahead of the 2023 season. They’ll be looking for a new veteran quarterback if they cut both Ryan and Foles, and could look to the likes of Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, or Andy Dalton to fill that role next season. They’ll also be looking for a slot receiver while hoping to add depth at defensive end and cornerback with plenty of options on the market this offseason.

Colts free agency rumors, signings and losses

