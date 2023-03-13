Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Pittsburgh Steelers

In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers ventured into new territory, life without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons in the NFL. Things didn’t go nearly as bad as many thought they would, and now the Steelers enter the 2023 offseason with a goal of piecing together a team that can elbow its way back into the AFC North race, despite some serious questions about the quarterback job.

2022 in review

It’s easy to overlook a Steelers team that finished with a 9-8 record last season. That was good enough for third in the AFC North, their worst finish in the division since 2012 and only the third time in the last nine years that they failed to make a postseason appearance.

On offense, the story was under center, a combination of retread Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. They averaged just 18.1 points per game, among the NFL’s worst. The offense mostly revolved around running back Najee Harris, and none of their receivers cracked the 900-yard mark.

Pittsburgh’s defense was a different story, one of the league’s best and a big reason why the team still managed to finish above .500 on the season. Still, the unit was clearly missing TJ Watt, who missed seven games with a torn pectoral muscle, exposing the need for more depth in that unit during the offseason this year.

Steelers free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD