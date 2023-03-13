Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a hot start to the 2022 season, but injuries derailed their progress. They have a decision to make around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Miami has said they are committed to Tua, but their offseason could still be highlighted by a quarterback change.

2022 in review

Miami got out to a 3-0 start with big wins over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Week 4 saw the first concussion injury to Tagovailoa. They lost three games, but then Tagovailoa returned and led the Dolphins on a five-game win streak utilizing his dynamic duo of receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The momentum fizzled out, and the Dolphins lost five in a row. It took a win in Week 18 to clinch a spot in the postseason, but they fell to the Bills in the Wild Card round.

Miami needs a running back in free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeff Wilson Jr., who was acquired at last year’s trade deadline, and Raheem Mostert are both free agents. The Dolphins must also address their offensive line depth, with Brandon Shell and Greg Little heading to free agency.

Dolphins’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

