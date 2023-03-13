Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs in 2022. The offense was led by third-year wideout Justin Jefferson who has cemented himself among the best pass-catchers in the league. Minnesota should largely return the same players next season but have some holes on defense to fill. They should still find themselves toward the top of the NFC North in 2023.

2022 in review

The Vikings picked up their first division title since 2017. Despite going 4-2 in division games, they largely handled business throughout the season. They had a 13-4 record, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Overall, it was a big season for Minnesota.

Minnesota will have some key defensive players to replace. Cornerback Patrick Peterson played 95.2% of defensive snaps, with LB Erik Kendricks playing 94.4% and CB Chandon Sullivan logging 81.4%. The Vikings also likely need to invest in a solid secondary receiver behind Jefferson after they released Adam Thielen.

Minnesota Vikings’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

Update, March 13 — The Vikings signed former Saints DL Marcus Davenport to a contract, per reports.

The Vikings released WR Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10.