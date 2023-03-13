Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots experienced a down year in the AFC East. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled, and it was obvious that the team lacked consistent wide receivers. The AFC East continues to get better, and New England is heading into an important offseason, so they don’t fall behind.

2022 in review

The Patriots finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record. They went 3-3 in their division, splitting with the Miami Dolphins, losing twice to the Buffalo Bills and beating the New York Jets twice. Jones played in 14 games and finished with 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, causing questions about his future with the franchise.

Running back Damien Harris is a free agent and may not be re-signed by the Pats with the rise of backup, now starter, Rhamondre Stevenson. The team was led in receiving by Jakobi Meyers with 8-4 yards and six touchdowns, but he is now a free agent, as is backup Nelson Agholor. On defense, New England will have to look into re-signing or replacing S Devin McCourty and CB Jonathan Jones.

New England Patriots’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

