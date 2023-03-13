Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have become one of the NFL’s most exciting teams right before our eyes. Riveted by an incredible second-half surge last season, the football community is wondering how general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson plan to ascend to the league’s upper echelon. So far, they are off to a positive start. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the NFL, and will quickly bolster the receiving room that already features Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in 2023.

2022 in review

The Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record and won the AFC South, earning their first playoff bid since 2017. They put forth a miraculous comeback and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the AFC Wild Card, and took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire in a tough Divisional Round loss — indicating that we definitely haven’t seen the last of Trevor Lawrence and Co.

Coming a long way since the days of Urban Meyer running the show in 2021, Jacksonville has become one of the top offenses in football. Travis Etienne returns to the backfield, while tight end Evan Engram received the franchise tag. Defensively, they decided to release veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Jaguars’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

TBD.