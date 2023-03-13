Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s hard to say where the Kansas City Chiefs can go at this point. Winning the NFL’s most prestigious honor will do that. But as long as Patrick Mahomes is playing quarterback, this team is always going to be one or two roster pieces away from a championship until we’re proven otherwise.

2022 in review

The Chiefs finished remarkably above their goals and expectations for the 2022-23 campaign: A 14-3 regular-season record, earned the AFC crown, and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the biggest game of the year. Their quarterback was the league MVP, their tight end led all other players at the position in receiving, they led in total points per game and offensive yardage — what did this team do wrong, other than lose a few meaningless matchups? A dominant year, but that only heightens the challenge of putting the wheels in motion for a potential repeat.

Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have a pretty capable task at hand this offseason, as it’s not uncommon for Super Bowl victories to attract impending talent on the foreseeable market. That said, the value of their current players has rightfully shot up, which means the priority for KC is to figure out who they need to prioritize in the coming weeks.

Among the list of key free agents, four-year wide receiver Mecole Hardman is set to aggressively test the market, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster, safety Juan Thornhill and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The franchise parting ways with Hardman wouldn’t be much of a surprise. He’s coming off another very underwhelming campaign, and will likely explore other options where his speed and athleticism could be a better fit.

Chiefs’ free agency rumors, signings and losses

