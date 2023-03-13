Tracking the latest free agency rumors and signings for the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints face one of the most difficult cap situations in the league, sitting well over $50 milllion over the cap. They will have to make some cuts and restructure contracts, but the roster is also in need of some upgrades.

2022 in review

The Saints were part of a trio of NFC South teams that finished 7-10. one game behind the division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback position was fairl unsettled with Andy Dalton going 6-8 over 14 starts with Taysom Hill being worked in intermittenly. Jameis Winston was the opening day starter, but went 1-2 before injuries kept him out of the lineup to the point of where head coach Dennis Allen decided to just stick with Dalton. Running back Alvin Kamara amassed nearly 1,400 yards on offfense despite dealing with legal issues, but he only found the end zone four times. New Orleans ranked 22nd in total offense and 18th in points.

The defense, which is getting older, remains effect, ranking in ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed. Luckily most of the expected salary-based moves will come on offense. Winston is likely to be released, while Andrus Peat has always restructured his deal.

Saints free agency rumors, signings and losses

The Saints have already made the biggest splash in free agency by signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.