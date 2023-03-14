 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chargers give RB Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade

Los Angeles will allow the running back to talk to teams about a deal.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have given running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, per Adam Schefter. The two sides have been trying to come together on a new contract, but that hasn’t come to fruition.

Ekeler has been a fantasy football dynamo, as he finds the end zone with ease while also accumulating yards both on the ground and through the air. Ekeler has an amazing 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons to go along with 3,195 total yards and 177 receptions. He should have plenty of suitors, but the Eagles and Bills are two contenders who could really be in on him to help get them closer to a Super Bowl win in 2023.

Contracts for running backs continue to get cheaper, but Ekeler is a bit of a unicorn at the position and should draw real interest in a trade.

