Who won the Darren Waller trade between the Raiders and Giants?

The Las Vegas Raiders are sending veteran tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, per Ian Rapoport. The Giants are sending the Raiders the third-round pick that they received when they sent wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be No. 100 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Waller was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t initially catch on, but finally broke out in 2019 in his second year with the then-Oakland Raiders. He played in all 16 games that year and brought in 90 of his 117 targets for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. Waller played in nine games last season and has recently dealt with injuries. He had 388 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions in limited work in 2022.

Giants Grade: A

The Giants steal this trade, in my opinion. Yes, Waller has had some injury concerns the last few seasons, but when he is healthy he has developed into one of the top tight ends in the league. Not only does New York bring in a top pass-catcher for the newly extended Daniel Jones, but they get him for multiple years. Waller is under contract through the 2026 season, but the team does have a potential out after the 2023 season if they don’t think it ended up being a good fit.

Raiders Grade: C-

Las Vegas is building for the future, and it feels like they are punting on 2023 already. They franchise-tagged RB Josh Jacobs and continue to work on an extension. Derek Carr is gone, and Jimmy Garoppolo is in. Davante Adams is still in town, but all they got back for Waller is a third-round pick. At the time of this writing, Foster Moreau is a free agent leaving the team’s incumbent tight end up to Jesper Horsted or Cole Fotheringham, and that won’t cut it. The C- grade may be harsh, but it could improve if they don’t squander the selection in the draft.