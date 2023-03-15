 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 50 best remaining 2023 NFL free agents

Free agency is still going and there are still plenty of players who can help your team in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The NFL offseason has ramped up as free agency approaches. We are through two days of legal tampering and have seen several deals go down, and free agency hasn’t even technically begun yet. Despite some of the bigger free agents already agreeing to new deals, there are still several high-profile free agents out there to improve teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already been big players signing Rashaad Penny to potentially replace free agent RB Miles Sanders and bringing back CB James Bradberry on a three-year deal. Philadelphia has lost Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards to other teams and will likely continue to look at bringing in replacements.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw Andrew Wylie hit the road to the Washington Commanders but then responded by replacing him with former Jacksonville Jaguar Jawaan Taylor on a 4-year deal. The Chiefs are reportedly walking away from OT Orlando Brown, but he should be in line for a big deal. He is our top remaining free agent and the best tackle available for teams looking to improve the outside of their offensive line. Kansas City will still likely replace Brown, but with a player that will likely be a step back.

There are plenty of secondary options still available for teams. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Poyer, Byron Murphy and Rock Ya-Sin lead the way. The Cincinnati Bengals watched as Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both signed elsewhere. They need to replace both of their safeties and may need to chip out some cash to do so if they want to keep pace in the AFC.

Other high-profile players that are still free agents include Lavonte David, Dalton Schultz, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., Damien Harris, Devin Singletary, Kareem Hunt, Jamaal Williams, Darris Slayton, Yannick Ngakoue, Mike Gesicki and Hayden Hurst.

Below, we’ll go through the top remaining available players who could help out your team in 2023.

Best remaining 2023 NFL free agents

Rk Name Pos 22 Team Age
1 Orlando Brown LT Chiefs 27
2 Lavonte David LB Buccaneers 33
3 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jr. S Eagles 26
4 Jordan Poyer S Bills 32
5 Dalton Schultz TE Cowboys 27
6 Fletcher Cox IDL Eagles 33
7 Bobby Wagner LB FA 32
8 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Chiefs 27
9 Jadeveon Clowney EDGE Browns 30
10 Miles Sanders RB Eagles 26
11 Odell Beckham Jr. WR FA 30
12 Isaac Seumalo LG Eagles 30
13 Byron Murphy CB Cardinals 25
14 Rock Ya-Sin CB Raiders 27
15 Damien Harris RB Patriots 26
16 Arden Key EDGE Jaguars 27
17 Dalton Risner LG Broncos 28
18 Isaiah Wynn RT Patriots 28
19 Mike Gesicki TE Dolphins 28
20 Marcus Peters CB Ravens 30
21 D.J. Chark WR Lions 27
22 Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Buccaneers 26
23 Taylor Rapp S Rams 26
24 Sheldon Rankins IDL Jets 29
25 Drue Tranquill LB Chargers 28
26 Juan Thornhill S Chiefs 28
27 Devin Singletary RB Bills 26
28 Justin Houston EDGE Ravens 34
29 Connor McGovern C Jets 30
30 Kyle Van Noy EDGE Chargers 32
31 Julian Love S Giants 25
32 Kareem Hunt RB Browns 28
33 Darius Slayton WR Giants 26
34 Jamaal Williams RB Lions 28
35 Yannick Ngakoue EDGE Colts 28
36 Hayden Hurst TE Bengals 30
37 Alexander Mattison RB Vikings 25
38 Jacoby Brissett QB Browns 31
39 D'Onta Foreman RB Panthers 27
40 Jermaine Eluemunor RT Raiders 29
41 Adrian Amos S Packers 30
42 Mecole Hardman WR Chiefs 25
43 Andrew Adams S Titans 31
44 Austin Hooper TE Titans 29
45 Melvin Ingram EDGE Dolphins 34
46 Will Hernandez RG Cardinals 28
47 Cameron Fleming RT Broncos 31
48 Jarvis Landry WR Saints 31
49 Olamide Zaccheaus WR Falcons 26
50 Parris Campbell WR Colts 26
51 Trey Flowers EDGE Dolphins 30
52 Rasheem Green EDGE Texans 26
53 Tavierre Thomas CB Texans 27
54 Matt Ioannidis IDL Panthers 29
55 Mike Hughes CB Lions 26
56 Denzel Perryman LB Raiders 31
57 Rashad Fenton CB Falcons 26
58 Morgan Fox IDL Chargers 29
59 A'Shawn Robinson IDL Rams 28
60 Rodney McLeod S Colts 33
61 Poona Ford IDL Seahawks 28
62 Isaiah Oliver CB Falcons 27
63 Duron Harmon S Raiders 32
64 Evan Brown C Lions 27
65 George Fant LT Jets 31
66 Andrew Billings IDL Raiders 28
67 Foster Moreau TE Raiders 26
68 Dawuane Smoot EDGE Jaguars 28
69 Daniel Brunskill RG 49ers 29
70 Baker Mayfield QB Rams 28

