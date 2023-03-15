Top 50 best remaining 2023 NFL free agents

The NFL offseason has ramped up as free agency approaches. We are through two days of legal tampering and have seen several deals go down, and free agency hasn’t even technically begun yet. Despite some of the bigger free agents already agreeing to new deals, there are still several high-profile free agents out there to improve teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already been big players signing Rashaad Penny to potentially replace free agent RB Miles Sanders and bringing back CB James Bradberry on a three-year deal. Philadelphia has lost Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards to other teams and will likely continue to look at bringing in replacements.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw Andrew Wylie hit the road to the Washington Commanders but then responded by replacing him with former Jacksonville Jaguar Jawaan Taylor on a 4-year deal. The Chiefs are reportedly walking away from OT Orlando Brown, but he should be in line for a big deal. He is our top remaining free agent and the best tackle available for teams looking to improve the outside of their offensive line. Kansas City will still likely replace Brown, but with a player that will likely be a step back.

There are plenty of secondary options still available for teams. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Poyer, Byron Murphy and Rock Ya-Sin lead the way. The Cincinnati Bengals watched as Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell both signed elsewhere. They need to replace both of their safeties and may need to chip out some cash to do so if they want to keep pace in the AFC.

Other high-profile players that are still free agents include Lavonte David, Dalton Schultz, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., Damien Harris, Devin Singletary, Kareem Hunt, Jamaal Williams, Darris Slayton, Yannick Ngakoue, Mike Gesicki and Hayden Hurst.

Below, we’ll go through the top remaining available players who could help out your team in 2023.