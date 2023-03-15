Aaron Rodgers to appear on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday — will we get trade news?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes semi-regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, and his next appearance might be his biggest yet. Or it could prove to be a waste of all our time. We’ll provide an update if it ends up worthwhile if you don’t feel like wasting your time.

Rodgers has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Jets viewed as his next destination. Trey Wingo reported it was done, and while other media have pushed back, it does appear to be the destination of choice for the current Packers QB. He has met with Jets brass and there was reportedly a list of names he wanted the team to add, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.

McAfee announced on Tuesday that Rodgers would appear on the show on Wednesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. ET. We’ll add a video stream above when it goes live, but otherwise you can watch it at McAfee’s YouTube channel.

Maybe we get news, maybe we don’t. We wouldn’t blame you for skipping the show and just checking back in at DK Nation for an update on if he says something. I think most of us just want this to be finished so we can go about our lives.