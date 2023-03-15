Rodgers announces intention to play for Jets on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday

The Aaron Rodgers saga continued on Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers quarterback hyped up his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. It worked, as there were over 400,000 people streaming the show to see what the veteran QB would disclose. Well, the quarterback trolled everyone for a while and took viewers on a winding road of his process. He then revealed he intends to play for the New York Jets, and the teams are just waiting for trade compensation to be agreed upon.

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the #Jets. It's all about what the #Packers are looking for in return that is holding this up. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2023

Rodgers won the MVP award in both 2020 and 2021, making it four total times that he has earned it. He took a step back in 2022, throwing for the fewest yards he has ever had in a full season. Rodgers tallied 3,695 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Despite this regression, Green Bay didn’t exactly surround him with the caliber of playmakers that he was used to. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers for another season, but there has been increased strife between the two parties. This has led to trade rumors with the New York Jets. Rodgers had even considered retirement before surrounding himself in a darkness retreat and appears ready to lace up his cleats for at least one more year.

The quarterback has seemingly given the Jets a checklist of things to do to get him to agree to a trade, and Green Bay appears to be preparing to roll with Jordan Love in 2023 and beyond. For now, though, we just await to see what the trade compensation will end up being and if the teams can come to an agreement.