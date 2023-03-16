Best landing spots for free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliot will be playing for a new team in 2023. The Dallas Cowboys released the veteran running back, allowing him to explore options in free agency. While this is likely a good move for Zeke as the team turns to Tony Pollard to be their lead back, he will forever be remembered for that ridiculous play as his last snap for Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliot’s last play as a Cowboy

pic.twitter.com/Gi0JwoY0uv — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 15, 2023

It’s safe to say that his new team will likely be using him as a running back rather than a center. Elliott played in 15 games this season and carried the ball 231 times. He finished with only 876 yards, taking a step back in his effectiveness on the ground. Elliott did score 12 touchdowns on the ground, which were tied for the second-most in his career. Even if he is less efficient on the ground, his touchdown numbers still give him value. With that in mind, which trams should try and sign Elliott?

The Chargers gave running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade. If the team ends up moving him, they could replace him with Zeke. He would fill the typical Melvin Gordon-esque role for the franchise and could be paired with a receiving back in the backfield. It may not be the splashiest landing spot, but it could work out for both sides.

The Eagles watched as Miles Sanders signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. They signed Rashaad Penny as a potential replacement, but he struggles to stay healthy. Signing Elliott to a deal would give them more security in the backfield alongside Penny. The only issue is that the team also has Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, which would be quite the loaded running back room.

If Buffalo wants to focus on throwing the ball, Elliott could be the running back they want to sign. He still has enough left in the tank to be effective down the field and gives the Bills yet another threat on the goal line. Elliott wouldn’t help Buffalo get younger on offense, but he is a proven talent they could use alongside their more unproven pass-catchers behind Stefon Diggs.

The Falcons have Tyler Allgeier as their incumbent starting running back. He showed flashes for the Atlanta, but the team has been making some competitive moves in free agency so far. Adding Elliott gives them another threat on offense and could help them open up the passing game as Desmond Ridder looks to lean on Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Los Angels Rams

Cam Akers and Kyren Williams seem to be the intended starting running back duo. Akers has already fallen out of favor with the franchise once. Williams is the younger talent, so pairing him with Elliott would make sense. Zeke could eat in this offense and would complement Williams very well. If the Rams are out on Akers once again, Elliott would mesh with the offense.