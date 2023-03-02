Rashod Bateman angered by GM Eric DeCosta’s comments about not having better wide receivers

The NFL Combine is mainly used for draft prospects to go through deals to try and increase their stock as they learn about their NFL future in April. Executives also meet with media to answer offseason questions, and some need to learn how to plead the fifth. Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked about drafting wide receivers, and he probably couldn't have given a worse answer.

Eric DeCosta on problems drafting WRs: "If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. ... We're gonna keep swinging.



If you want to see an executive successfully turn his own players against him, here it is. On the one hand, injuries happen, which is why Rashod Bateman missed significant time. On the other, the receiving corps for the Ravens was also stunted when they traded away Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft a year ago. Sure, he points out that they don’t have great receivers, but why would the blame go to the players and not the executives? Even if you don’t think he is directly blaming his team, they sure do, as Bateman weighed in before eventually deleting the tweet.

A member of the Arizona Cardinals, Brown showed his support for what Bateman was saying. Brown was traded along with a third-round pick for Arizona’s 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Baltimore then traded back a few spots from where they were to select C Tyler Linderbaum. When it comes to the Ravens' pass catchers, they have used mid-round draft capital and expect first-round performances from their players. Baltimore has some apparent problems behind the scenes, which are starting to leak into the main stream. They currently hold the No. 23 overall pick this year, so let’s see if they draft a wide receiver or if they continue to go in a different direction and wonder why their pass catchers are subpar.