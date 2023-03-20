NFL 5th year option tracker for 2020 draft class

The window to begin exercising fifth-year options for players from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft class began closes on May 1st.

This season, as in most seasons, there is some intrigue as to who will and who won’t have their fifth-year option picked up. The Lions’ CB Jeff Okudah, Cardinals’ ILB Jeffery Simmons, Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson, Jets’ OT Mekhi Becton, Dolphins OT Austin Jackson, Jaguars LB K’Lavon Chaisson, Vikings WR Jalen Reagor, Dolphins CB Noaj Igbinoghene, and Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire are all players who could end up not having their option exercised.

The rules have changed a bit since the last collective bargaining agreement, as of player’s fourth- and fifth-year base salary becomes fully guaranteed once their fifth-year option is picked up. In the past, teams could still release players before locking in those base salaries. Playing time and Pro Bowl nods can also help a player see more money tacked onto their base salary if their option is picked up.

There are of course plenty of players who will either get their fifth year option exercised or even get contract extensions before then. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Justin Jefferson are at the top of their games and will get paid to be sure.

One player who has already gotten his fifth-year option picked up is Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. There is of course some worry about the concussions that ended his 2022 season, but his play on the field was strong and he fit well with Mike McDaniel’s offense. Miami will take on that risk when they pay their QB over $25 million in 2024 if they don’t give him a contract extension before then.

NFL fifth-year option tracker