Ravens QB Lamar Jackson requests trade amidst contract stalemate

UPDATE: Here is head coach John Harbaugh on the Jackson contract and trade question. He is still optimistic that this is all about the contract and he believes that can be worked out.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/5db148TdeA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson don’t appear to be any closer to a deal and the quarterback reports that he requested a trade back on March 2nd.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

This isn’t surprising, but the fact that Jackson is letting his request be known on the say of the owners meeting right as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is sitting down to speak and answer questions says something about Jackson’s level of disgruntled-ness.

Despite the trade request news, Harbaugh once again tells reporters that he continues to build and prepare his team with Jackson as the starting quarterback.

Despite Lamar Jackson's trade request tweet this morning, John Harbaugh says he's preparing and building the offense as if Lamar will be his quarterback. Harbs reiterates that he wants Lamar to be his QB. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) March 27, 2023

Harbaugh was also asked if he believes that Jackson will play on the franchise tag and he didn’t have an answer for that, saying that he hadn’t spoken to his quarterback about that scenario.

The Ravens franchise tagged Jackson with the non-exclusive tag, which allows other teams to give him an offer sheet which the Ravens can match or not. If they don’t, they would end up receiving two first round picks in return.