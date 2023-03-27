 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson requests trade amidst contract stalemate

Ravens QB asks to be traded.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

UPDATE: Here is head coach John Harbaugh on the Jackson contract and trade question. He is still optimistic that this is all about the contract and he believes that can be worked out.

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson don’t appear to be any closer to a deal and the quarterback reports that he requested a trade back on March 2nd.

This isn’t surprising, but the fact that Jackson is letting his request be known on the say of the owners meeting right as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is sitting down to speak and answer questions says something about Jackson’s level of disgruntled-ness.

Despite the trade request news, Harbaugh once again tells reporters that he continues to build and prepare his team with Jackson as the starting quarterback.

Harbaugh was also asked if he believes that Jackson will play on the franchise tag and he didn’t have an answer for that, saying that he hadn’t spoken to his quarterback about that scenario.

The Ravens franchise tagged Jackson with the non-exclusive tag, which allows other teams to give him an offer sheet which the Ravens can match or not. If they don’t, they would end up receiving two first round picks in return.

More From DraftKings Nation