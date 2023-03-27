Commanders sale stuns Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel considering they didn’t offer free coffee

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the Washington Commanders sale during his press conference at the owners’ meeting in Arizona. McDaniel, always witty, had a great reply, saying. “Wow! the organization is worth that much, and, well . . you know, I couldn’t get free coffee?”

Mike McDaniel on Dan Snyder selling the Commanders lol pic.twitter.com/l6UmNFmxtn — CROCKPOT (@eric_crocker) March 27, 2023

McDaniel coached in Washington from 2011 to 2013 as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. Dan Snyder, the remarkably awful owner of the Washington Commanders is asking for over $6 billion for the team and will likely get it.

Snyder bought Washington’s team in 1999 and they have gone 164-220 since his purchase, while losing six playoff games and winning just two. Before his purchase, owner Jack Kent Cooke saw the team win 250 games to 169 losses while winning three Super Bowls and playing in five total.