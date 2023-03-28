Aaron Rodgers to Jets deal ‘taking shape,’ but there is work to do

We now know that current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has chosen his 2023 team and it is the New York Jets. Unfortunately Rodgers can’t just snap his fingers and make that move happen. The two teams are currently in trade negotiations and things are “taking shape” according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson.

At this point, the trade appears to be one second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and another second-rounder in 2024 that could become a first-rounder with “achievable team performance escalators,” according to Robinson. And these escalators appear to be a sticking point, as the Packers want the first rounder outright instead of based on Rodgers’ performance or if he retires after this season or not.

There is still plenty of time before a trade needs to happen, as the Packers have Jordan Love set to be their quarterback, while Rodgers should be able to be ready to go with a regular training camp with the Jets. The likely deadline is the start of training camp, but they of course would like to get the deal done sooner than later.