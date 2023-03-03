The NFL offseason kicks into full gear with the arrival of the 2023 NFL Combine, which takes place from February 28 to March 6. Various personnel from scouts to beat reporters will descend onto Indianapolis, where Lucas Oil Stadium will once again serve as the host venue. With 319 prospects invited to partake in the event, all eyes will be on the best collegiate players hoping to prove their case as franchise-changing talent.

The top of the prospect boards are highlighted by standout defensive talents such as Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Of course, this year’s group of signal-callers will undoubtedly draw the attention of teams picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson among the key names.

Yet while it’s clear that teams and their scouting personnel will be in attendance, it begs the question as to whether the fans themselves can observe these top-tier prospects themselves.

Can fans attend the 2023 NFL Combine?

Fans are able to attend the NFL Combine, and for those that are interested in attending this year’s event, the process is simple as heading to nfl.com/combineaccess. From there, interested parties can register for the NFL OnePass for free access to the combine. Once registered, fans can download the NFL OnePass app for details, prospect schedules, and guidance on which portions of the combine are available to attend.