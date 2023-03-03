Anthony Richardson already impressing at NFL Combine

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is already turning heads at the NFL Combine, and he isn’t scheduled to go through his drills until Saturday, March 4. His size comparison to the other quarterbacks alone is intriguing, but he is reportedly one of the best interviews teams have had at the position. Richardson is considered a first-round talent; some have even begun saying he could be taken first overall.

Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine



"I talked to a handful of scouts last night ... Every single one of them said 'Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they've had this year.'" — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023

Since we are outside the interviews, we don’t know exactly what happens in them. We do know that it can’t be a bad thing that Richardson is standing out in interviews over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Will Levis. It is also reported that some teams are saying that he has had the best quarterback interview over the last two seasons, further showing his impressive performance.

Richardson has been able to keep a cool head during his media interviews as well. He told reporters that he called himself “Cam Jackson” late in his high school career due to how much he tried to implement the skills of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson into his game. A reporter called Richardson a project, and he played it off well by saying, “so I guess teams already know I have room to grow. They see sparks in me, I see them myself as well.” While talking the talk is a great start, Richardson will also need to impress as he goes through the drills on Saturday to cement himself atop this draft class.

Richardson only got to be the starting quarterback for the Gators for the 2022 season. Previously, he was used sparingly in a rotation with Emory Jones, who then transferred, giving way to Richardson full-time. Richardson played in all 12 games and threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for an additional 654 yards and nine scores. The quarterback has reportedly conducted interviews with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.