Report: Rams give WR Allen Robinson permission to seek trade

A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Allen Robinson II to a three-year, $46.5 million contract. A year later, the Rams appear to be regretting the move. The team has given the receiver permission to seek a trade, per Ian Rapoport.

Robinson is due $15.25 million in fully guaranteed money this season, including a $10 million base salary and $5,250,000 in roster bonus money. That coupled with his previous signing bonus brings him to a 2023 salary cap hit of $18,050,000. If the Rams trade him ahead of June 1st, they would clear $6,850,000 in cap space and carry $11.2 million in dead money. Rapoport reported the team is willing to pay a portion of his 2023 salary, so that dead money hit would increase.

Robinson had surgery on a foot fracture and Jourdan Rodrigue is reporting he would be cleared for phase 2 of OTAs, which is usually in early- to mid-May. He’s coming off a 2022 season in which he played in ten games and caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. The year prior with the Bears, he played in 12 games and caught 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown. That came after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.