 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The GM Shuffle: Derek Carr to Saints; Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers next up?

Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss Carr to NOLA, where Jackson and Rodgers might land this offseason on the latest episode of The GM Shuffle podcast.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC at NFC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A new episode of the GM Shuffle dropped on Monday as Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe dove right into the news of Derek Carr signing a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The duo discuss the process that led up to Carr choosing the NFC South franchise and Lombardi speculates that all of the rumors from the past week was the QB attempting to drive up his price. They also discuss how the former Raiders signal-caller can fit right into the New Orleans offense, particularly working behind a talented offensive line.

From there, they branch out into the moving parts of the quarterback market behind the scenes and how NFC South franchises like the Carolina Panthers are a player in a lot of these conversations. They also go over the latest regarding Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.

You can watch the GM Shuffle on YouTube or listen to it via Apple Podcasts. Both of those links are provided below.

Video

Podcast

More From DraftKings Nation