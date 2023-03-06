The GM Shuffle: Derek Carr to Saints; Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers next up?

A new episode of the GM Shuffle dropped on Monday as Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe dove right into the news of Derek Carr signing a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The duo discuss the process that led up to Carr choosing the NFC South franchise and Lombardi speculates that all of the rumors from the past week was the QB attempting to drive up his price. They also discuss how the former Raiders signal-caller can fit right into the New Orleans offense, particularly working behind a talented offensive line.

From there, they branch out into the moving parts of the quarterback market behind the scenes and how NFC South franchises like the Carolina Panthers are a player in a lot of these conversations. They also go over the latest regarding Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.

