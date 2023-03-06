Report: Geno Smith, Seahawks finalizing three-year contract extension worth $105 million

The Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith are finalizing a three-year contract extension worth $105 million, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The deal will keep Smith with the Seahawks for the near future and will provide him with some security.

Smith earned Comeback Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors after leading the NFL in completion %.

Smith won Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the league in completion percentage and leading the Seahawks to the playoffs. He was initially expected to be competing for the starting quarterback position with Drew Lock for the entire season but it became clear Smith was the superior fit as time went on. The quarterback was set to enter free agency, where he would have a solid market with several teams looking at him. The Seahawks didn’t want that to happen.

Smith had his best statistical year at the most crucial time, completing 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He led Seattle to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth, although he got some help from the Lions beating the Packers in Week 18 to get into the postseason.