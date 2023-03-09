Report: Ravens trade S Chuck Clark to Jets for late-round draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens have traded safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per Adam Schefter. Veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner is a free agent so this move either adds to the team’s secondary overall or helps them to replace Joyner if he doesn’t re-sign.

Clark is a versatile player who can do a little bit of everything on defense. He lined up at all three levels of the defense last year, predominantly playing safety, outside linebacker and slot cornerback. With the pieces that the Jets already have on defense, they made a move to ensure that their defensive unit can keep up with the powerhouse offenses in the AFC East.

Clark was a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in at least 15 games each season. Clark will be playing the final year of the three-year extension he signed with the Ravens back in 2020. Last year, he had 101 tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and four passes defensed in 17 games.