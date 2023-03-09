Report: Chargers restructure Keenan Allen, Mike Williams contracts to clear 2023 cap space

The NFL opens the 2023-24 league year on Wednesday, March 15, and teams have to be under the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET that day. On Thursday, word got out that the Los Angeles Chargers have taken care of some contract business to clear up their cap space.

The Chargers have agreed to terms with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on restructured contracts, per Lindsey Ok. The Allen adjustment frees up $8.9 million in 2023 cap space and the Williams adjustment frees up $5.5 million. She noted that Allen was rumored to be a potential cap casualty this offseason.

LA was a projected $6.9 million over the 2023 cap heading into Thursday at Over The Cap. Williams was scheduled to have a $13,540,000 cap hit in the coming year while Allen was scheduled to have a $12,782,500 cap hit.

Both receivers dealt with injuries this year that kept them off the field for stretches of time. Williams appeared in 13 games and had 63 receptions for 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Allen appeared in 10 games nad had 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns.