Kliff Kingsbury, from Thailand to Southern California

Arizona Cardinals ex-head coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC to work with the quarterbacks, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Kingsbury coached the Cardinals for four years, and before that he coached six seasons with Texas Tech. He has yet to have a winning record in either of his head coaching tenures, but his knowledge of the passing game has kept him in business in a league that values the pass more than anything. He has coached Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, Josh Rosen, and Kyler Murray, while also being a college QB himself.

Kingsbury made headlines for buying a one-way ticket to Thailand after his dismissal from Arizona. He now returns to the states and will add to his quarterback resume by working with last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in 2024 as long as he can keep the ship moving forward in 2023.

Kingsbury signed a massive six-year contract with the Cardinals worth around $5 million per year. Whatever he makes at USC will likely offset some of that contract, but in the end the Cardinals are likely still paying him a large sum of money until he finds a higher paying job or his contract runs out in 2027.