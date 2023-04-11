YouTube TV releases pricing for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket

The NFL has officially moved on from DirectTV as it has sold the rights to YouTube for NFL Sunday Ticket. Google, who owns YouTube, outbid Amazon and ESPN. In the 7-year deal, they will pay about $2 billion annually for rights to NFL games.

Pricing for their service this season will have different package deals. If you don’t have YouTube TV, you can still get the package, but it will be a bit more:

YouTube TV subscribers:

$349 per season

$389 bundled with RedZone

Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

$449 per season

$489 bundled with RedZone

Each package is $100 off before June 6th

In a released statement, , vice president of product management for YouTube TV, said “on YouTube TV, members will have access to features like the brand new multiview as well as unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL fantasy data, real time stats and hide spoilers.”

This will be a price hike if you wait until after June 6th, as DirecTV charged $293.94 for the 2022 season. They also gave away a lot of free and discounted plans as they tried to keep people using their service despite losing the NFL.

Overall this appears very similar to Direct TV’s offering, as there is no way to get individual team packages or single games. The technology is there of course, but the NFL wants this to remain a premium option, which means they will continue to price out a big portion of their fans.