Lions deal former first-rounder Jeff Okudah to Falcons for 5th round pick

When the Detroit Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick in 2020, they sure didn’t envision what happened today. The team has traded Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

But, the writing has been on the wall for a while now, as Okudah has missed half of his 50 games due to injury. The Lions went out and added some secondary help this offseason, signing DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Cam Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley, and CB Mac McCain. This allowed them to cut bait on Okudah, but there’s a good chance they will bolster the secondary even more in the draft.

The Falcons will need to decide if they want to pick up Ohudah’s fifth-year option or not, but his injury history and production to date likely pushes them to not pick it up. He will need prove his worth before getting a new contract next season. But, giving a fifth-round pick for a No. 3 pick that hasn’t lived up to expectations due to injuries is a great move by the Falcons.