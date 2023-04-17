Report: Eagles make QB Jalen Hurts highest paid player in NFL history

The Philadelphia Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $255 million, making him the highest paid player in NFL history, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The deal includes a no-trade clause and has nearly $180 million in guaranteed money.

Hurts came within four points of leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title this past season, but the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. Hurts finished second in MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes, throwing for 3,701 yards with 22 TDs and just six interceptions while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

Mahomes signed the biggest contract but on a year-to-year salary basis, Hurts will be the highest paid player in the NFL. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was the highest per year at around $49 million. Hurts was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season. So this contract will kick in after this upcoming season and run through 2029.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:



1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

It was good on the Eagles to get this deal done now and not let it become a thing into 2024 and next offseason. Philly seals up its franchise QB for the foreseeable future and should be Super Bowl contenders throughout his contract. The Eagles are seeing a lot of turnover on the roster, mostly on defense, but still have an elite passing game with WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles are +750 to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season on DraftKings Sportsbook. Hurts is among the favorites to win NFL MVP at +1100, behind QBs Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Mahomes.