After Jalen Hurts’ extension, who are the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks?

The Philadelphia Eagles have made quarterback Jalen Hurts the highest paid quarterback in the league, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He will make the most in average salary, with $51 million per year. Aaron Rodgers is currently second at $49 million.

This contract is huge, but still doesn’t come close to DeShaun Watson’s $230 million in guaranteed money. Hurts will get plenty of course, with $179 million in total guarantees, per Pelissero. Hurts currently comes in third in this particular category, as Kyler Murray saw $189.5 million in guaranteed money. But, 70% of his total contract is guaranteed, which could be about where the NFL is looking at for these huge contracts.

This deal does set some more precedent for the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson as well. Jackson has reportedly been looking at Watson’s guaranteed money as a gauge, but Hurts’ deal is likely to be the one teams look at for top tier quarterbacks for the time being. And, it is a strong deal, as Hurts also gets a no-trade clause, which the Eagles haven’t done in the past along with a boat load of cash.

QBs with the highest average annual salary

1. Jalen Hurts: $51 million

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49 million

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1 million

4. Deshaun Watson: $46 million

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45 million

6. Josh Allen: $43 million

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40 million

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40 million

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40 million