Patrick Mahomes reveals ankle still not 100%

The Kansas City Chiefs began their offseason workout program on Monday and quarterback Patrick Mahomes told NFL Network reporter James Palmer that his right ankle still isn’t 100% at this juncture of the offseason. The superstar QB indicated that the swelling has gone down and that he won’t be limited come OTA’s and training camp.

Mahomes initially suffered a high right ankle sprain during the team’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Playing through the pain, he returned to the contest in the second half to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory. After playing through the pain and defeating the Cincinnati Bengals the following week, he was able to throw three touchdowns and lead Kansas City to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. In March, head coach Andy Reid indicated that Mahomes was feeling good and didn’t need to have surgery.

Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions will begin OTA’s on May 22.