Report: Steelers trading for Rams WR Allen Robinson, pending physical

Update: The trade terms are set. Steelers are sending No. 234 to Rams for Robinson and No. 251. Pittsburgh also is only on the hook for $5 million of the guaranteed money that he is due. Los Angeles will owe their former wideout $10.25 million.

Trade terms agreement:



Steelers get WR Allen Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251).



Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234).



Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million. Robinson is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to acquiring Los Angeles Rams wide receiver via trade pending a physical, per Tom Pelissero. Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed on his current contract and, if traded, the Steelers are expected to pay a portion of that. Robinson, 29, would likely join the Pittsburgh offense as a veteran option for Kenny Pickett behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Robinson is coming off the worst season of his nine-year career. He played in 10 games and brought in 33 of his 52 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns. We got a glimpse of what Robinson can bring to an offense in 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago Bears as he finished with at least 1,147 yards and six touchdowns in each season. His final year in Chicago, however, ended poorly, with only 38 receptions for 410 yards and one score in 12 games.

Robinson won’t be counted on to be the focal point of the passing offense, and from what we have seen recently, that’s a good thing. He gives Pickett another option behind Johnson, Pickens, tight end Pat Freirmuth and running back Najee Harris. Robinson can be an effective member of this team without having to carry the weight of it on his shoulders, and all that is left to see is what Pittsburgh is giving up for him.