49ers field calls about a Trey Lance trade, per report

With the 2023 NFL Draft just a week and a day away, teams are doing their due diligence in figuring out all their options, especially at quarterback. We have four quarterbacks who look like they’ll go in the first round, but you can add trade possibilities to that equation as well. Players like Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, and now Trey Lance all could be possibilities to move during the draft.

The San Francisco 49ers have made it known that Brock Purdy is their QB1 if healthy, which has teams looking at Lance as a trade possibility, per Ian Rapoport. The 49ers likely want to keep him as insurance for Purdy’s injury, but initial signs do sound good for Purdy to be ready by Week 1.

Rapoport doesn’t give any indication on the reception teams get when they call the 49ers about Lance, but if the price is right, I’d expect them to at least listen. San Francisco likely couldn’t recoup the haul they gave up to move up in the draft for Lance, but if they can get a good deal, you never know.

In the end, this could easily look like just another draft rumor that we throw into the mill. We’ll see if this story builds any steam now that Rapoport has set the rumor into motion.