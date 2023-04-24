Report: Jets acquire QB Aaron Rodgers from Packers

The Green Bay Packers have traded veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, per Adam Schefter.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Now that we finally have the packages, let’s take a look. The Packers and Jets swap first-round picks, so Green Bay moves up two spots on Thursday night. Green Bay also gets a second-rounder and gives up a fifth for a sixth this year and a future second-round pick, that can become a first. This deal is fine for both sides. The Packers get some decent compensation to get out of the situation in which there wasn’t much leverage.

A deal was long suspected, but the 4-time MVP is officially headed to the Big Apple (East Rutherford, New Jersey, actually) to help the Jets enter a new era. Jordan Love is assumed to be the incumbent in Green Bay and will finally get his chance to prove himself after backing up Rodgers for the past three years.

Rodgers was drafted with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Ironically, he spent the first three years backing up legendary Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre. Once Favre was traded to the, again ironic, Jets, Rodgers was able to step into the limelight for the first time. He threw for 4,038 yards with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2008. Rodgers took home his first MVP Award in 2011 and led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also won MVPs in 2014, 2020 and 2021 and has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

The Jets had a revolving door at quarterback last year. Zach Wilson suffered an injury in the preseason, giving way to Joe Flacco starting the season under center. Wilson took over when he was healthy, but then Mike White took over after poor performances from Wilson. White suffered an injury, and then Chris Streveler got some playing time. All told, New York played four different quarterbacks last year and hopes that Rodgers can provide some needed stability. The Jets are in a tough division, but the veteran gives them a needed boost that should have them competing in 2023.

Love has played in 10 career games. He has combined for 606 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Love spent his collegiate career at Utah State. He threw for 8,600 yards with 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 38 career games. Love is more of a scrambling quarterback than a pure dual threat, but he had 403 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his college career. Love will be down a veteran wide receiver as the Packers traded Allen Lazard to the Jets on March 14.

The signing does not drastically alter Super Bowl odds because they were already moving ahead of the news that a deal was finally done. DraftKings Sportsbook opened Super Bowl 58 odds on January 22. The Packers were installed at +3000 and the Jets were +4000. Following Super Bowl 57, the Packers were still +3000 and the Jets had moved to +2800. On Thursday morning, the Packers had slipped to +3500 while the Jets had tightened to +1800.