Grading Aaron Rodgers trade for Jets, Packers

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter. The Jets are also getting the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Packers get the No. 13 pick, a 2023 second-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can turn into a first-round pick. Here are the full details of the trade.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

As the Rodgers offseason trade saga finally comes to a close, let’s grade the deal for both teams.

Packers: B+

Giving up the No. 15 pick, especially when you have some leverage, is a tough pill to swallow. However, the Packers didn’t do too poorly outside of that. Moving up two spots in the first round of this draft, grabbing an additional second-round pick and getting a conditional second that can turn into a first is not a bad haul. It’s not going to rival what the Browns gave up for Deshaun Watson, but nothing really is. Rodgers did drop off significantly last season, and he’s nearing the end of his career. If there is some sort of revival, the Packers are getting a first-round pick given his production. If Rodgers plays like the Jets expect him to, Green Bay is moving up two spots in this draft and getting another first-round pick next year, plus a second-round pick this season. Given the breakdown of the relationship, the cap gymnastics and the limited places Rodgers could’ve gone, this was a decent return.

Jets: B-

The Jets have to believe Rodgers can return to MVP form, which can be explained by the fact that he played through two injuries at the end of last season. The Packers had a new receiving group and ran the ball more, which impacted Rodgers’ ability to do what he does best. And the Packers still went 8-9 amid all that. The Jets showed they have enough talent on both sides of the ball to provide a good situation for Rodgers. If he returns to his MVP self, this grade will be much better. Giving up two draft spots in the first round, a conditional second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick for a player who had a major decline and contemplated retirement before going into a dark room for four days is certainly risky. If the Jets don’t make the playoffs, this grade will be in low Cs. If they make a deep run, the draft sacrifices will be worth it.